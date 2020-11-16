POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With Governor Little moving Idaho back into Stage 2, one local official is urging the community to wear a mask anytime they are at a public venue.

With recent upticks in COVID-19 cases in the month of November, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says we can all do one thing to help limit the impact of the virus.

“I’ve urged people since March, and I’m going to continue to urge people to please wear a mask,” Blad said. “We watch the social gatherings that we have. Everything was really good and solid when we had it shutdown here. Well, we can’t live like that.”

With an upcoming shutdown unlikely, the mayor believes wearing masks should take precedent. Pocatello resident Richard Nichols believes the simple act of wearing a mask can help save lives.

“I believe it’s necessary,” Nichols said. “If you don’t want to wear a mask, the bottom line is you may end up dying. That’s how I feel.”

Nichols says that even though masks might make people feel uncomfortable, they should be worn universally in order to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

“I understand that they have problems breathing, but it’s wrong to jeopardize other people,” Nichols said. “They could have relatives go out and do their shopping for them and keep everybody safe. That’s the biggest concern.”

Mayor Blad believes that in order for the community to progress in the fight against the pandemic, the act of wearing a mask is the least they could do.

“There has been a lot of arguments here about how masks don’t do it and don’t work and all of this stuff,” Blad said. “The reality is they do work. So, I’ll always now continue to urge people to wear a mask anytime they go out. A mask is not going to stop the spread, but it will definitely slow it down.”

On Sunday, Idaho officials reported 928 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 82,245.