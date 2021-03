KIFI Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One local public official is taking the opportunity to receive his vaccination.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be vaccinating the City of Pocatello’s Mayor, Brian Blad, on Tuesday.

By receiving his vaccination, Mayor Blad hopes to encourage others in the Pocatello community to do the same.

