POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad signed over his $1,000 Blue Cross of Idaho Walking Challenge prize money to the Hitting Hearts Foundation in a ceremony Thursday.

The donation will be used to purchase fitness trackers for senior students with special needs at Highland High School and adaptive physical education equipment for students in the Living in the New Community transition program.

“All students deserve the opportunity to live a fit and healthy life,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “The trackers and equipment will help students achieve their fitness goals.”

“Mayor Blad believes in the same goals I have for kids,” said Christian Colonel with the Hitting Hearts Foundation. “This donation helps us fill the gap between kids with unique challenges and living a healthy life.”

The Mayor donated his 2017 and 2018 winnings to Pocatello and Highland High Schools for similar purposes.

Currently, Mayor Blad is wrapping up his participation in the 2020 edition of the Mayor’s Walking Challenge. So far, he’s walked over 261,000 steps during the month of October. More than 75 mayors across the state are participating in the challenge.