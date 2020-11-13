News

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Mayor Will Frohlich published a letter Thursday morning, urging his community to take COVID seriously. The letter comes after Teton County entered the high risk category, as outlined by Eastern Idaho Public Health.

He says there is an added layer of concern in communities with limited medical resources. “Our hospital doesn’t have ICU capabilities that other larger facilities do,” Frohlich says, “So, we will have to depend on other hospitals if we get to that certain point to where people become very sick.”

He says this scenario becomes especially concerning when even the larger hospitals in the region are nearing their capacity.

Frolich’s letter reads, in part:

“We continue and will continue to shatter case counts, hospitalizations and deaths if we do not act immediately.”

“It is not my intention to come off as harsh, but to instead bring a sense of urgency that is long overdue.”

Frolich says he hopes Governor Little’s press conference Friday will provide some clarity as to how local governments can better enforce the COVID restrictions currently in place.