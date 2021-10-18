POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello native and Army Veteran David Worley is challenging incumbent Mayor Brian Blad in the 2021 Pocatello City Elections.

Worley said one of the reasons he made the decision to run for mayor is because he is concerned about how Pocatello citizens and their businesses are impacted by high tax rates.

“We pay the highest property tax rate of any other city in Idaho of a comparable size,” Worley said. “So, it’s higher than Caldwell, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls. We even have a higher tax rate than Nampa or Boise.

Worley says he is also concerned about local government regulations. He believes they have significantly hindered business owners.

“I’ve talked to lots of business owners that talk about how Pocatello is one of the most difficult cities in Idaho to do business in,” Worley said. “So, in addition to tax relief, I think we need to look at our regulatory burdens that we put our businesses and reduce those burdens.”

Worley says he strongly opposes any mask or vaccine mandate, and believes people should have the freedom to make their own decisions.

“Not only am I saying I won’t implement things that are unconstitutional or immoral, but I will not allow them to be enforced in our city, and that’s something we desperately need in the time in which we live,” Worley said.

Worley was born and raised in Pocatello and is a proud Pocatello Indian alum. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Government and International Politics from George Mason University, Virginia. He also has a Master of Arts in Statecraft and National Security Affairs from the Institute of World Politics, Washington D.C.

Worley is a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with 19 years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including 12 years of active duty. He is a combat veteran and has deployed three times to the Middle East, including two tours to Iraq.

In addition to his military service, he has always been involved in his church and community. Worley’s wife, Barbara, is also a Pocatello Indian alum and was born and raised in Chubbuck. They have five children and are eager to serve the citizens of Pocatello.

The post Mayoral candidate David Worley shares his views on his plan for Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.