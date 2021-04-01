POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Lookout Credit Union and the Marshall Public Library partnered for the 5th Annual Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon for 2021.

This reading program challenges K-5 public schools, charter/private schools, and home-schooled students in Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall to read a million minutes combined in the month of February.

Lookout Credit Union and Marshall Public Library‘s Kathryn Poulter, distributed more than 7,500 reading tracking sheets to all elementary schools at the end of January. Students then calculated their reading minutes starting February 1 through February 28. The sheets were then collected and tallied at the beginning of March.

The students surpassed the goal of a million minutes. The final total minutes were 1,007,495, with almost 2,000 students participating.

The winners are as follows:

“Most Minutes Total” Winner: Wilcox Elementary School, 157,900 minutes. ($500)

“Highest Average Per Child” Winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School, 1633 minutes per child. ($500)

“Highest Percentage of Participation” (Two-way tie) Winner: Gate City Elementary School, 100% participation. ($250) Winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School, 100% participation. ($250)

“Even though this has been a year of many challenges, it is so heartwarming to see that reading continues to be an important lifeline for children as they learn and grow. The students throughout Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Fort Hall read more than a million minutes, and certainly went on many reading adventures during the month of February. We look forward to this tradition going on for years and years to come,” said Kathryn Poulter, Marshall Public Library.

Each student who participated in the challenge will also get a “Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon” ribbon.

