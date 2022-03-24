MCCALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idahoans living in remote, rural areas of Idaho’s West Central Mountains can now access state employment services in Cascade, Council, McCall and New Meadows.

The Idaho Department of Labor’s McCall mobile office is operating from a new location.

Central District Health Department at 701 1st St. in McCall is sharing its space for walk-in Labor customers on Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch) and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Additional meeting times are available by appointment.

“Our mobile office model is for Idaho citizens without a Labor office in their community,” Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said. “Our partnerships with local libraries, community centers, city halls and other organizations allow us to deliver face-to-face services to rural Idahoans. Our footprint is larger now than ever before.”

All four locations provide the department’s traditional employment services – resume writing, job applications, interview prep, access to job training and community resources, filing for unemployment insurance benefits and more.

Services are also available for businesses including help with listing jobs, recruiting employees, organizing hiring events, hosting employer seminars and access to job training programs.

The Cascade, Council, McCall and New Meadows locations join more than 50 Labor mobile offices located in rural areas throughout the state.

The department’s offices, mobile office locations, walk-in operating hours and contact information can be found online HERE.

