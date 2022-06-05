MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – There is more than just your local petting zoo in McCammon.

On Saturday, the Diamond P Grassroots Bison Ranch held their fifth annual Baby Bison Days.

The experience included a wagon ride to the bison’s home, where they got to feed and interact with the animals.

Some of the bison are also celebrities, where they were featured on the hit TV show Yellowstone.

The farm’s co-owner Jenny Perkins says the intrigue has grown for something so unique.

“This is the first year that we’ve asked for reservations,” Perkins said. “I’ve been really surprised at how quickly we’ve filled up.”

John Stephenson says he enjoyed seeing what life is like for these animals.

“To listen to her, to listen to the stories, plus seeing them live in the field, it’s just a complete picture of the life of the bison,” Stephenson said.

The farm is open for tours every Saturday in June. A time Perkins looks forward to every year.

“It’s so fun for me to hear people’s reactions, and then they come in close and as they’re trying to feed them for the first time and they’re squealing just a little bit, because they licked them,” Perkins said. “It’s so much fun to watch people’s reactions, because this is not something you would normally get to do ever.”

The post McCammon ranch hosts Baby Bison Days appeared first on Local News 8.