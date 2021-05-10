WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post.

The California Republican sent a letter Monday to GOP lawmakers saying it was clear that he and his fellow Republicans “need to make a change.”

McCarthy’s letter did not mention Cheney or former President Donald Trump by name.

But the move comes after Cheney repeatedly challenged Trump’s false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud and criticized Trump’s role in encouraging supporters’ Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cheney seems all but certain to be tossed from her leadership job.

