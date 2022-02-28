BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the speakers at a white nationalist gathering in Florida.

McGeachin delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference on Friday and Greene appeared in person.

Video on social media from the gathering in Orlando showed attendees cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin earlier this week ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine.

McGeachin is in Idaho’s gubernatorial campaign and told those gathered in Florida that she needs “freedom fighters all over this country that are willing to stand up and fight” even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks.”

