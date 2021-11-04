BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says she met with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

McGeachin in a news release Thursday said she spoke with Trump on Tuesday about Idaho-related matters and on continuing his America First agenda that involves nationalist tendencies and Trump’s belief that the United States should stay out of world conflicts.

McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little, as are a handful of other candidates.

Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the race in the deep-red state that he won with nearly 64% of the vote in the presidential election.

