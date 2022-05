BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Three candidates fought for Secretary of State: Stanley Legislator Dorothy Moon, Couer d’Alene Senator Mary Souza and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.

It was pretty close between McGrane and Moon with only a 3% difference.

McGrane walked away with the majority of votes with 44% while Moon took home 41% followed by Souza with 16%.

The post McGrane wins GOP race for secretary of state appeared first on Local News 8.