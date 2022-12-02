IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County will be hosting a Meals on Wheels Senior Giving Tree in its lobby, located on the 2nd Floor of the US Bank building, (330 Shoup Ave. Ste 202, Idaho Falls ID 83402).

Wish lists were gathered from seniors on the local Meals on Wheels route.

With close to 50 tags on the tree, you are encouraged to come pick a tag and fill it to make the season brighter.

Some of the most asked for items are: puzzles, socks, slippers, gift sets (lotions, soaps, body washes), art supplies like markers and colored pencils, and pajamas men’s and women.

This giving tree will run through Dec. 16 2022.

