MGN Online

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Medical marijuana patients are encountering skeptical doctors and struggling to get the drug as they wait for Utah to launch its medical marijuana program next year.



A law passed last year by the Utah Legislature allows residents to use medical marijuana before patient cards are doled out in March 2020 if they obtain a recommendation letter from their medical provider.



Utah lawmakers have called the letters a “stop-gap measure” to give patients access to the plant as soon as possible.



The doctor’s letter doesn’t specify how patients can legally obtain medical marijuana, forcing residents into states where the drug is legal or the black market.



Marijuana advocates said patients put themselves at potential risk of being arrested for drug-related crimes, but it is unclear if law enforcement agencies are citing patients who have letters.