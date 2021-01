IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Mega Millions jackpot has passed the $1 Billion mark for tonight’s drawing.

The Idaho Lottery advises some retail locations may experience higher than normal volume, so there may be lines to purchase tickets.

Players have until 7:55 p.m. Friday to purchase an eligible ticket to participate in the Mega Millions draw.

The post Mega Millions marks mega-milestone appeared first on Local News 8.