IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is set to feature 18,237 high-flying, ground-shaking fireworks that will light up the night sky to pay tribute to America’s Founding Fathers and those who have fought for our country.

The show will begin Monday, July 4, at 10:03 p.m., at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is nationally recognized as one of the best fireworks shows in the United States.

Firing an average of 9.8 shells per second for 31 minutes, the fireworks display is synchronized shell-for-shell and note-for-note with a patriotic soundtrack that honors the history of our nation and the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. The synchronized soundtrack of popular and symphonic music, historic audio clips and spoken word will be played live on KLCE Classy 97 FM.

“Although the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration may be off the beaten path in Idaho Falls, Idaho, it’s worth the effort to behold this remarkable, competition-caliber fireworks show,” APA Executive Director Julie Heckman said. “This is one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays, and it’s been listed on the APA’s list of ‘Must-See Independence Day Fireworks Displays.’”

To ensure the 29th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration continues to be the largest July Fourth fireworks show west of the Mississippi, Melaleuca has once again increased its budget to surpass any previous show, and just like last year, the vast majority of the fireworks in this year’s show were made in the USA.

The show features several “firework scenes,” creating curtains of special effects that complement each other and fill the entire sky.

Additionally, the celebration features five separate firing zones rather than three zones. These five zones span hundreds of feet across the elevated launch pad at Snake River Landing—the total expanse measuring wider than two football fields. This enables the show’s designers to use the sky as an artist would use a canvas, launching fireworks across the entire nightscape, breaking wider than a thousand big screens.

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is one of the area’s most cherished events,” Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard said. “We are extremely appreciative of Melaleuca for allowing us to be part of this time-honored tradition that brings the community together for the 4th of July each year. Every year Ball Ventures looks forward to our chance to work with Melaleuca, Riverbend Communications, and the City of Idaho Falls to ensure another exciting and safe community gathering at Snake River Landing to celebrate our Nation’s independence.”

The event is expected to attract about 200,000 people at Snake River Landing and the immediate area, making it the largest single event in Idaho.

Event parking and traffic flow

A master traffic plan has been developed by the event’s many partners, so when the fireworks conclude, traffic from each parking lot will flow in a pre-determined direction for maximum efficiency and speed.

Prior to the event, officials say you should review the event parking and traffic maps HERE to ensure you park in the ideal spot so you can efficiently leave the event with the flow of traffic. Since traffic flows one way out of the different parking lots, event organizers encourage spectators to choose their parking spot based on the direction where they want to go after the show.

