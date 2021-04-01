IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Melaleuca CEO Frank Vandersloot announced Thursday the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will return to Snake River Landing in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 edition.

Vandersloot said the 28th Annual event will be “bigger and better than ever with more firepower than has ever been seen before in the state of Idaho.”

The event will be held Saturday, July 3, at 10:03 p.m. at Snake River Landing.

“It’s time for our community to come back to life, so we’re not only planning to celebrate our nation’s independence but also our American way of life in spite of a virus that has dramatically changed the world,” VanderSloot said. “Once again, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will pay tribute to over one million American heroes who gave their lives over the last two and a half centuries to attain and protect our independence from any other nation and the many freedoms that we sometimes take for granted.”

