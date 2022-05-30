BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bagpipes underscored the solemn ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot Monday afternoon.

The cemetery director reminds us Memorial Day is a day to remember and pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great nation.

And the Memorial Day sentiment flowed though the Pocatello community as well.

The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association held its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony featured remarks from retired army veteran david worley and a traditional raising of the flag.

The day meant something more to those who have served.

“I think memorial day is much more about having a long term commitment that maybe we honor on one day, but it’s not just about those who fell in battle, it’s about every American doing what they need to do to make sure that we stay a free people,” David Worley said.

