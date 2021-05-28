IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This Memorial Day weekend, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) reminds drivers to take caution during the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roads.

The unofficial start to summer begins the dangerous 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes. Last year, 88 people killed in vehicle crashes in Idaho lost their lives during this time frame.

“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” OHS Manager John Tomlinson said. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”

But it’s not the time to relax behind the wheel. Distracted driving, impaired driving and aggressive driving also have large impacts on crashes in the summer.

“Whether you are on vacation or just driving your regular commute, it’s always important to make safe decisions while driving. Stay focused and drive engaged, plan for a sober ride, and make sure you buckle up,” Tomlinson said.

Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the national Click it or Ticket seat belt campaign. Law enforcement officers across Idaho are partnering with OHS to participate, issuing citations to those not wearing their seat belt.

“Buckling up is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself during a crash. It increases your odds of surviving by 50 percent,” Tomlinson said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely this summer. Take care of yourself and the people you care about by wearing your seat belt and driving well every trip.”

OHS will continue to team up with law enforcement agencies throughout the 100 Deadliest Days to also target impaired drivers and aggressive drivers.

