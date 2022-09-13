BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In partnership with Castaways car club, Import Domestic Throwdown car club is hosting a memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in a shooting on Sept. 3.

The memorial is set for Tuesday from 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.

The community plans to come together for a car meet, moment of silence, statements and a fundraiser for Bird’s family.

The fundraiser will include merchandise sales and a bucket fill up. They will only be accepting cash.

They want people to know this is not a drag strip, so, revving engines, burnouts and loud music will not be tolerated.

