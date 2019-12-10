IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Memorial funds have been set up for the families of those killed in a November 30 plane crash near Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Nine people representing four generations were killed in the plane crash while traveling for a hunting trip. Those killed were Jim Hansen Sr.; his sons, Jim Jr. and Kirk Hansen; Kirk Hansen’s children Stockton and Logan; Kirk Hansen’s sons-in-law, Kyle Naylor and Tyson Dennert; and Jim Hansen Jr.’s son Jake and grandson Houston.

Kirk’s son Josh, Jim Jr.’s son Matt and Jim Jr.’s son-in-law, Thomas Long, survived.

Hansen Memorial Fund

“Because of the outpouring of love and requests to donate on behalf of the Hansens, Dennerts, and Naylors, the funds collected through this campaign will be donated to the four young widows affected by this tragedy: Jessica Dennert, Alexis Naylor, Chelsie Hansen, and Hannah Hansen.” You can donate here.

Tyson Dennert Memorial Fund

Donations can be received at any Zions Bank location, or be mailed to: Zions Bank, 1235 S Utah Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Kyle Naylor Memorial Fund

Donations can be received at any Idaho Central Credit Union branch or mailed to: ICCU, 169 Houston Cir, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Funeral services for family patriarch James Hansen, Sr. will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 2055 S. Ammon Road. His family will meet with friends Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home at 963 S. Ammon Road, in Ammon and again Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., prior to services.

Services for Kirk, Logan, and Stockton Hansen will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at the Eagle Rock LDS Stake Center at 2020 Charlotte Drive in Idaho Falls, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will meet friends Sunday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again one hour prior to services at the church.

Earlier, it was announced that services for Tyson Barry Dennert, who was also killed in the plane crash, will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Rock LDS Stake Center.

His family will meet with friends on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Village Park LDS Ward Building at 1345 Clarence Drive and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Burial will follow at the Ammon Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Hansen Dennert, two children and a third child due in April.

Services for Matthew Kyle Naylor, who married Alexis Hansen after meeting her at BYU-Idaho, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building adjacent to the Twin Falls LDS Temple at 2085 South Temple in Twin Falls. His family will meet with friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.

The funeral arrangements for Jim Hansen Jr., Jake Hansen, and Houston Hansen have yet to be announced.

You can view our previous story HERE.