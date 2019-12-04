Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Breaking Boundaries of Idaho is holding a week of their annual AIDS benefit dinner.

The community is invited to check out the aids memorial quilt at the Elk’s Lodge in Idaho falls.

They hold this event each year around the first week of December to raise awareness and funds for people living in eastern Idaho who are currently battling HIV AIDS.

The quilts are stored all year long in Atlanta, Georgia, and each year the group orders 28 blocks of quilts for this event.

Some of the quilts displayed represent a person from eastern Idaho who passed away from HIV AIDS.

Group organizers hope this display will help the younger generations know that AIDS is still a very serious disease.

“So we want people to be aware of the fact that it is still an issue a problem, and that there are people living in the shadow of AIDS. And it’s a very good way to let some of the younger people know what exactly is going on basically be aware,” said Steve Priebe the past president of Breaking Boundaries.

The quilt viewing will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The times the quilt is available are listed below.

• Tuesday, December 3 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, December 4 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Thursday, December 5 – 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.