News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The subject of mental health took center stage on Saturday.

Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training held its second annual Mental Health Resource Fair in Old Town Pocatello.

Speakers gathered at Mind Your Body to talk about nutrition, meditation and the world’s overall stance toward mental health.

“The purpose of our Mental Health Resource Fair is to bring resources together in Pocatello, so that people know what’s available to them, and also to be able to provide some education,” ISU Health Programs Coordinator RaeLyn Price said.

ISU coordinated with Old Town Pocatello’s Great Pumpkin Festival and Farmers Market for Saturday’s event. Price believes the pairing helped them spread mental health awareness.

This has been a really great valuable tool, both last year and this year, to bring all of these resources together into one place,” Price said.

The Mental Health Resource Fair took precautionary measures for COVID-19 and still went on as scheduled. Price says the pandemic has placed an importance on putting mental health back in the spotlight.

“We recognize that it’s needed even more now than it was maybe even a year ago,” Price said. “We felt like we needed to find a way to be able to get this information out to people.”

Event organizers were pleased by the turnout and are planning to host the fair in 2021.