IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Join Santa and the merry elves of the Snake River Animal Shelter for their free Meowy Howlidays Celebration on Saturday.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be door prizes, a tasty hot chocolate bar, fun crafts for the kids and pictures of your family and pets with Santa.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale where all proceeds benefit the homeless animals.

The Snake River Animal Shelter is located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls.