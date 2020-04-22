Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two eastern Idaho students have been selected as Fluor Foundation Merit Scholarship winners.

Heath Springman of Idaho Falls High School and Riley Heft of Century High School are children of Fluor Corporation employees. Heath is consider a career in Aerospace Engineering, while Riley is considering Chemistry.

Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in a national competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors.

Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and also provide annual stipends. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice