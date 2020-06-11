Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Mesa Falls opens to the public Saturday, with limited serves. The Caribou-Targhee National Forest said the area usually welcomes thousands of visitors each summer. The Big Falls Inn will not be open at this time.

“We are excited to have this attraction open for visitors again,” said Liz Davy, Ashton-Island Park district ranger. “We do ask that the public come prepared for minimal services and plan ahead by bringing exact change.” While garbage, water and bathrooms will be available for use, the forest will not be providing hand sanitizer or bleach wipes to clean picnic tables or other common surfaces the public may touch.

Exact change will be required to get into the site. The fee is $5 per vehicle and cash or check is accepted. The fees are recirculated back into the area for maintenance.