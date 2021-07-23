MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ordered an Idaho woman to pay over $5,800 for leaving trash out that attracted a grizzly bear to her campsite in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Federal prosecutors say wildlife officials had to tranquilize the bear and move it elsewhere in the park in the hope that tasting human food won’t make it a recurring danger to people.

A U.S. magistrate judge convicted a 50-year-old woman from Parma, Idaho, of improper food storage, a misdemeanor.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

He ordered the restitution Tuesday. It would cover the cost of relocating and having to use a GPS collar to track the bear.

The post Messy Grand Teton camp draws bear; Idaho woman fined $5.8K appeared first on Local News 8.