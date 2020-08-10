Entertainment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As events around the nation have been canceled, some bands have turned to drive-in concerts.

The latest is Metallica.

The band will have a show Saturday, August 29 at hundred of drive-ins around the nation including the following local drive-ins.

Drive-In Location Showtime Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In Hayden, ID 9:00 PM Idan-Ha Drive-In Theatre Soda Springs, ID 8:40 PM Motor-Vu Drive-In Idaho Falls, ID 8:30 PM Parma Motor Vu Drive-In Parma, ID 9:00 PM Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In Grangeville, ID 8:00 PM Terrace Drive-In Caldwell, ID 8:45 PM The Spud Drive-In Driggs, ID 9:25 PM University of Idaho Drive-In Moscow, ID 9:00 PM

Tickets are $115 and are good for a car with up to 6 people inside.

Every ticket purchase will also include four digital downloads of Metallica’s long-awaited S&M2 album.

You can get your tickets on Friday HERE.