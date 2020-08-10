Entertainment
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As events around the nation have been canceled, some bands have turned to drive-in concerts.
The latest is Metallica.
The band will have a show Saturday, August 29 at hundred of drive-ins around the nation including the following local drive-ins.
|Drive-In
|Location
|Showtime
|Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In
|Hayden, ID
|9:00 PM
|Idan-Ha Drive-In Theatre
|Soda Springs, ID
|8:40 PM
|Motor-Vu Drive-In
|Idaho Falls, ID
|8:30 PM
|Parma Motor Vu Drive-In
|Parma, ID
|9:00 PM
|Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In
|Grangeville, ID
|8:00 PM
|Terrace Drive-In
|Caldwell, ID
|8:45 PM
|The Spud Drive-In
|Driggs, ID
|9:25 PM
|University of Idaho Drive-In
|Moscow, ID
|9:00 PM
Tickets are $115 and are good for a car with up to 6 people inside.
Every ticket purchase will also include four digital downloads of Metallica’s long-awaited S&M2 album.
Life / Local News / News / Top Stories