IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Power is launching a project to upgrade electric meters across the city.

With improved reporting accuracy, the work is intended to upgrade and improve the utility’s ability to manage outages.

Employees will be completing the upgrades over the next several weeks and completing them at several Idaho Falls residences. The upgrades will take less than 15 minutes to complete and customers will only see minor disruption to electric service.

Idaho Falls Power said employees are attempting to contact residents prior to completing the upgrade, but the work will proceed even if homeowners are unavailable.

IFP employees will be dressed in IFP attire and will be driving vehicles that are clearly marked with utility logos.

Anyone with questions may contact Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430.