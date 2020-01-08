Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police arrested 3 persons at around 1 a.m. Sunday a traffic stop near 9th and Higbee.

It began when an officer recognized a vehicle and knew the registered owner had an active arrest warrant. There were two other persons in the car.

The officer contact the driver, identified as Richard Connell, 36 of Idaho Falls and placed him under arrested on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

As additional officers arrived, they saw a firearm in the back seat of the car. Connell said it wasn’t his and allowed officers to search his car. In addition to the gun, police found an open bag containing a syringe and plastic container of apparent methamphetamine. Officers found an additional two baggies holding 5 grams of methamphetamine and 4 baggies of heroin weighing 17.7 grams.

Back seat passenger Joshua Kelly,37, of Idaho Falls had slipped away from the scene, but was located a few blocks away and taken into custody. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony drug trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Front seat passenger Kori Martin, 23, of Idaho Falls was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on misdemeanor charges.

All were transported to the Bonneville County Jail.