BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 43-year-old of Boise was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, between March and July 2021, Steven John Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area. On three occasions, Gallardo sold methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer. In July 2021, officers obtained a search warrant for Gallardo’s residence. Inside they found more methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and $11,129 in drug proceeds.

Following Gallardo’s arrest, he informed officers he had been selling methamphetamine to supplement his income for over a year because he did not want to work a seven-dollar-an-hour job. He further stated he was selling approximately one pound of methamphetamine every one to two weeks prior to his arrest.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also sentenced Gallardo to five years of supervised release, which will commence upon completion of his prison sentence. Gallardo pleaded guilty to the crime on July 26, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit, of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Nampa Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Boise Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.

The post Methamphetamine distributor sentenced to 7 years in prison appeared first on Local News 8.