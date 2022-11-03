POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition is returning to Idaho State University Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in Jensen Grand Concert Hall on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, renamed in 2021 the “Laffont Competition,” is designed to discover promising young opera singers and assist in the development of their careers. The auditions are held annually in 11 regions of the United States and Canada. There are 36 districts within these regions. Idaho State University is in the Idaho/Montana district.

The judges for our District auditions will be Vera Lúcia Calábria (Internationally-renown Stage Director and Dramatic Coach), Lisa Hasson (Kentucky Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Atlanta Opera Coach and Chorus Master), and Bruce Stasyna (Conductor and Chorus Master, San Diego Opera). The official accompanist for the auditions will be Jeffrey Price, coach/accompanist from the University of Utah.

Idaho State University voice majors will participate in a Master Class with director Vera Lúcia Calábria. The master class is free and open to the public. Friday, November 4, 4-6 p.m. in the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda of the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The master class is co-sponsored by a grant from the Cultural Events Committee at ISU.

The competition will feature musicians from as far away as Mexico and Canada, as well as New York and Miami. The competition is underwritten by two generous endowments: Anne Voilleque and Louise Nelson and the Cheryl Jensen Metropolitan Opera Endowments. ISU also thanks sponsorship from our community partners: Flowers by L.D., and TownePlace Suites by Marriott, and Musician’s West.

If you are interested in supporting the MONC program, contact Dr. Diana Livingston Friedley, dlflivingstonfrie@isu.edu, (208) 282-2611.

Tickets for the competition are available at the Box Office on Saturday: $8 (adults), $6 (faculty and staff), $4 (pre-college students) and ISU students are admitted free of charge.

