POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Michaud Creek Fire is burning on the west side of Pocatello.

It is estimated at about 200 acres.

The fire was first reported around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

This fire appears to have slowed down since it was first reported early this morning though the hillside is still smoldering filling up the skies with smoke.

