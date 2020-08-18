Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bureau of Land Management crews are responding to the Michaud Creek Fire Tuesday.
It is about three miles south of the Pocatello Airport.
The fire is estimated to be 25 acres in size.
Multiple engines and air support are on scene.
Crews are responding to the #MichaudCreek Fire app. 3 miles south of the #Pocatello airport. Fire is estimated to be 25 acres in size. Numerous engines and air support are on scene. #BLMIFDFire #CTNFFire pic.twitter.com/w00I1MpewA
— Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 18, 2020
