Michigan boy, 9, charged with murder in death of mother, docs say

A 9-year-old Michigan boy was charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, court documents revealed.

The boy is also charged with using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the court documents filed in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The woman was reportedly shot with a rifle. The boy was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility.

The woman was found dead early Monday in Fawn River Township, prosecutor John McDonough told Kalamazoo’s WWMT-TV. It wasn’t clear if the boy was charged as an adult or juvenile. The details around the killing were not immediately released.

The boy appeared to have a history of outbursts. Alecia Pieronski told WWMT-TV that the boy threatened to stab her 8-year-old daughter to death last year. She said she told the elementary school principal about the incident but nothing was done.

“My want was to remove him from the school and protect the children. I do feel in my whole heart the teachers and principals did everything they could do,” Pieronski told the station.

Sturgis Public Schools Superintendent Arthur Ebert released a statement, but didn’t mention the child.

“As a district it is our goal to provide support to our students, staff, and the community,” Ebert said. “We are limited in what we can share due to privacy laws and the sensitive nature of this tragedy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.