Michigan father intentionally shot son, 2, in face with shotgun: prosecutors

A Michigan father intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face during a heated argument with the boy’s mother last Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Michael Christopher Glance, 32, faces multiple felony charges in connection with the April 16 shooting of his son.

Jackson County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski said Glance got into argument with the boy’s mother, Nicole McCarthy, in their Blackman Township home. Glance allegedly held a pistol to the boy’s temple and pulled the trigger, but it malfunctioned, mlive.com reported.

The mother took the boy to the car and strapped him in a seat, the report said. Glance came out of the house with a shotgun and allegedly fired the weapon, blowing half his son’s face off, according to the report. Glance fired at the mother as she fled the scene with her son in the car, but the shotgun malfunctioned, Rezmierski said.

The boy was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health then transferred to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where he remains in critical condition, officials said.

Glance was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearms. He is being held on $10 million and will face District Judge Michael Klaeren on May 1 for a preliminary examination, WILX reported.