Military plane crashes in North Carolina; pilot hospitalized

A military plane crashed in North Carolina Monday evening, sending the pilot to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite told WCTI the crash was reported in Havelock shortly after 6 p.m. The crash site is close to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Eyewitnesses told the station that the pilot ejected and parachuted to the ground before the plane hit the ground. Kite said the crash briefly sparked a fire that was put out by emergency responders.

The witnesses said the pilot was the only person on the plane, but the type of aircraft was not immediately known. The pilot’s condition was not immediately made clear.

Ferry service in the area was shut down while first responders attended the scene.