JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin milling and paving operations Monday on the old pavement south of the bridge over the Snake River on US 26/89/189/191 and also on the old pavement near the retaining wall construction south of the wildlife bridge.

Traffic will be moved onto crushed base, and crews will maintain a single lane in each direction during operations.

Speeds will be reduced and delays should be expected.

Drivers are advised to plan accordingly or try and avoid the area.

WYDOT will be working to reduce the dust on the project with water trucks, but drivers should expect dust in the area.

