JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – A Jackson business is returning.

The owner of the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Bill Baxter, says he plans on reopening the Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse underneath the Million Dollar Bar.

Baxter says the restaurant will be a family-friendly, casual dining experience serving lunch and dinner.

Baxter hopes to have things up and running late this year or early next year.

