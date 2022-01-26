IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Winners of this year’s Idaho Raffle have yet to cash-in on their prizes.

KTVB reports the $1 million ticket was sold in Blaine County, but nearly a month later and the winner still hasn’t come forward.

Not to mention the game also has other prizes.

A winner in Nez Perce County has yet to collect their $10,000, and several $1,000 tickets are also unaccounted for.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson encourages everyone to carefully re-check their tickets.

This year’s raffle raised nearly $1 million for Idaho public schools.

