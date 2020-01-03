BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Lottery has announced the winning numbers of this year’s “Idaho Million Dollar Raffle.”

This year’s million-dollar winning number is: 1 6 0 9 5 3

The Idaho Lottery also announced two $10,000 prize winning numbers from the 2019 game. They were:

1 6 3 3 4 2

0 3 8 0 8 8

In all, the Lottery awarded more prizes than in any previous year. There were 250- $200 prizes, 500- $50 prizes, and 13,670 -$15 prizes.

“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest selling games each year. This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out the earliest since the initial Raffle did in 2007 and it was the fourth fastest selling Raffle game in Lottery history,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director.

For the first 13 days of raffle sales, daily $1,000 winners were selected. Of those, six are still outstanding. They include three in eastern Idaho:

007426 sold on 10/22/19 at Tobacco Connection #024 4835 N Yellowstone Ave in Chubbuck

009980 sold on 10/23/2019 at Smokin Spirits 800 N 3rd St Ste 2 in McCall

025416 sold on 10/26/2019 at Stinker Store #117 1410 W McMillan Rd in Meridian

041361 sold on 10/31/2019 at Maverik #410 1630 E McMillan Rd in Meridian

043696 sold on 11/1/2019 at Last Chance #09 113 N State St in Preston

049104 sold on 11/2/2019 at Albertsons #0159 330 Benton St in Pocatello

Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

The raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings.