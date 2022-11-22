CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office says the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force made quite the find while serving a search warrant Tuesday morning.

Among the items located and seized were more than $13,000 cash, several guns, several THC vape pens and around one pound of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says the search warrant was served as part of an investigation into a person living in the home.

This person is believed to be selling drugs to people including minors through social media apps like Snapchat and CashApp.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone was arrested during the search.

