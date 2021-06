MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – After 25 year of service, Minidoka County Sheriff Eric S. Snarr announced his retirement Friday.

“I would like to thank the community of Minidoka County for their support shown to me and this wonderful department,” Sheriff Snarr said in a statement.

His last day will be July 31.

The post Minidoka County Sheriff announces retirement appeared first on Local News 8.