JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, May 28, the Visitor Center of Minidoka National Historic Site will be open for summer hours.

Those hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the site becoming a park unit of the National Park Service.

The new Visitor Center offers interpretive exhibits, a 30-minute park film and a bookstore. Guided tours will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. (when weather and staffing permits). Officials say to bring water, sunscreen, a hat and to have good walking shoes when touring the site.

You can walk along the 1.6-mile trail and around historical buildings, such as the barrack and mess hall in Block 22, on a self-guided-tour from sunrise to sunset. The walking trail can be accessed any day of the week. There are outdoor exhibits on the trail allowing visitors to learn more about life at Minidoka and the history of the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII. Please be aware and safe around wildlife including bees, snakes, and other animals when visiting the site.

Minidoka National Historic Site is located at 1428 Hunt Road in Jerome, Idaho— twenty miles northeast of Twin Falls, Idaho. Admission is free.

For more information, please call (208) 825-4169, explore our Minidoka National Historic Site Facebook Page, and visit our website at www.nps.gov/miin for the latest updates.

