SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Woodtick and Norton fires continue with minimal activity as hot and dry weather persists in the area.

Firefighters posted at peaks around the Woodtick Fire reported minimal fire activity Wednesday in the Martindale drainage, an area that was more active earlier in the week. The lightning caused Woodtick Fire is mapped at 5,698 acres.

The Norton Fire grew approximately 200 acres Wednesday, with fire movement mostly to the south, and managers examined the condition of the Norton Fire Lookout area to assess any additional needs for structure protection. The lightning caused Norton Fire is mapped at 697 acres.

Air quality has decreased in Custer County due to smoke from wildfires in western Idaho and eastern Washington.

Monsoonal moisture is expected in the area by Friday. Even though rain is forecasted for the weekend, this moisture will not be enough to completely extinguish the fires. For this to happen, it will take an extended period of low temperatures, increased relative humidity, and significant precipitation later in the year when the days are shorter.

On the Woodtick and Norton fires, managers are using a combination of “point protection” and “confine and contain” strategies. The incident management team uses many data points to decide what actions to implement. Check out this video to get a look at methods that firefighters use to collect fire behavior data and make informed strategic decisions.

Evacuations for Woodtick

Residents at Camas Creek can find information on the evacuation status issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office at this website: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

Closures

Two closures remain in effect on the Woodtick Fire. To view the orders in their entirety and other information regarding the fires, please refer to: https://bit.ly/WoodtickFireClosure

The post Minimal growth on Woodtick and Norton fires appeared first on Local News 8.