IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Drivers across the Eastern seaboard are bracing for higher gas prices in the aftermath of a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, but the effects aren’t likely to be felt here in Idaho, according to AAA.

While demand is pushing pump prices higher across the country, AAA says the Gem State doesn’t rely on the pipeline that was targeted.

The national average is expected to reach $3 per gallon in the coming days, its most expensive price since November 2014. Many Western states, including Idaho, crossed that threshold months ago.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Despite an uptick in COVID-19 infection rates in some parts of the world, the overall optimism associated with the rollout of the vaccine has had a profound effect on the market,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Crude oil and gasoline demand are growing, and prices were already rising before this incident, so it’s a terrible time to have issues with a major pipeline.”

Idaho’s average price is $3.18 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago and 12 cents more than a month ago. Idaho drivers frequently pay 20 to 30 cents more per gallon to fill up than in other parts of the country.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Boise – $3.31

– $3.31 Coeur d’Alene – $2.97

– $2.97 Franklin – $3.27

– $3.27 Idaho Falls – $3.00

– $3.00 Lewiston – $3.04

– $3.04 Pocatello – $3.11

– $3.11 Twin Falls – $3.17

Today, the U.S. average is $2.97, which is seven cents more per gallon than a week ago and ten cents more than a month ago.

The Colonial Pipeline suffered a breach in cybersecurity over the weekend, and as a precautionary measure, was taken offline. The 5,500-mile pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor, transmits about 100 million gallons of fuel each day, or 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the East Coast. The longer the pipeline is down, the larger the impact to supply and, in turn, the price of gasoline. Some areas are likely to see reduced fuel availability as early as this week.

“It takes 15 to 18 days for fuel to flow from Texas to New York, so even after the pipeline is back online, there will probably be a lag in gasoline shipments,” Conde said. “The Department of Transportation has temporarily granted an exemption from hours of service so that truck drivers can make more deliveries, but that won’t be enough offset the loss of the pipeline.”

The post Minimal impact expected in Idaho after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack appeared first on Local News 8.