Local News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Itafos Conda of Soda Springs and two other Idaho mining companies are working with dairy producers to stop the disposal of raw milk and support dairy farmers and producers.

The group was in Soda Springs Thursday to deliver dairy products to families in need, including a share of 200,000 gallons of milk that would have otherwise been wasted to dairy processing plants. The plants converted the milk into dairy products that were then delivered to food banks in Utah and Idaho.

“This is a great initiative, for two local industries to be pulling together and helping Idahoans. This is the Idaho way and we are happy to be finding a quick solution that benefits not only the communities where our mines are located but all throughout the state,” said Tom Jordan, Project Operations Manager at Integra Resources. “We’ve been delivering groceries to vulnerable people for weeks, so we jumped at the chance to take that giving to the next level with this program.”

“This pandemic has hit a lot of families in Idaho and we have seen how tough it has been on the Idaho dairy industry. Our business is founded on supporting farmers and we don’t believe that stops in the fields, but in our milking sheds and ranches too. Agriculture drives our state’s economy, and this is a great program to help ensure money from Idaho stays in Idaho,” said Tim Vedder, VP Operations and General Manager at Itafos Conda.