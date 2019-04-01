Minnesota deputy finds pig on driver's lap after report of swerving vehicle

This guy’s car was a real pigsty.

A Minnesota sheriff’s office on Friday shared a strange encounter after an officer pulled over a motorist allegedly seen swerving on a highway — and found a pig in the front seat.

Chisago County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Jason Foster responded to a report of someone swerving on Interstate 35, and when he stopped the pickup truck that had been flagged, Foster soon came upon the pig, who was sitting on the driver’s lap, according to FOX9.

“It was kind of shocking. He had this 250-pound pig on his lap. In fact, it was leaning against the steering wheel he was muscling the steering wheel to keep it in its lane,” Foster told the station.

The driver told Foster he was in the process of moving and didn’t want his pets to get cold in the back of the pickup truck. Foster let the driver and his porky passenger off the hook with a warning. He added that drivers who are worried about their pets shouldn’t let them sit on their lap while driving.

“Let the pig lay in the back or put the pig in the passenger seat, whatever. Don’t drive with a pig in your lap, either,” Foster said.