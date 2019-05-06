Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking death for insurance

A Minnesota man accused of faking his own death eight years ago in Eastern Europe to collect a $2 million life insurance policy has pleaded guilty.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 54-year-old Igor Vorotinov is to be sentenced for mail fraud on July 29 in U.S. District Court.

Authorities alleged Vorotinov in 2011 arranged for a corpse to be dressed in his clothes and planted his identification on the body before placing it along a road in the former Soviet republic of Moldova. An insurance company sent his wife a $2 million check in 2012.

Irina Vorotinov pleaded guilty in 2016 to fraud charges and was sentenced to about three years in prison.

Son Alkon Vorotinov was sentenced in 2015 to three years of probation for his involvement.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com