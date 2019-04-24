Minnesota toddler tossed from balcony having miraculous recovery, pastor says

The 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a balcony inside Mall of America earlier this month is making a miraculous recovery and an MRI scan show that his injuries are similar to that of a child who fell off his bike, not someone who fell 40 feet, the family’s pastor said.

Landen Hoffman underwent a five-hour long MRI scan and doctors determined that his injuries were not as serious as they once feared, Mac Hammond, a pastor from the family’s church, said on Easter Sunday, according to KARE.

R. Stephen Tillitt, an attorney who represents the family, told The Associated Press he couldn’t confirm or deny that information as if would invade the Hoffmans’ privacy.

The story made national headlines. Landen and his mother were standing outside a restaurant when police said they were approached by a man who threw the boy over the railing.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, faces attempted murder charges, WQAD reported.

After years of visiting the mall trying to pick up women, Aranda allegedly told police the constant rejection made him lash out, WQAD reported.

A GoFundMe page created by a family friend raised almost $1 million for Landen’s healing process.

“Doctors said they found no brain damage…not even any swelling,” Hammond said. “No spinal damage, no nerve damage … doctors are saying it is truly a miracle.”